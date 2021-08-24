It is unsurprising that Chris Brown's name is entangled with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) after images of his daughter went viral. Seven-year-old Royalty Brown had the time of her life at the Myrtle Beach safari owned by Doc Antle, one of the central figures of the Tiger King documentary that took over most of 2020. In the photos and videos shared online, Royalty is seen swimming with tiger cubs, being lifted in the air by an elephant's trunk, and all around getting up-close-and-personal with the animals.

However, PETA believes that the visit violated the Animal Welfare Act by allowing Royalty to swim with the elephants and the organization took major issue with her jumping off of the animal's head to dive into the water.



According to TMZ, PETA wants the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) to investigate because they claim regulations require "certain animals to be kept at a safe and reasonable distance from people with proper barriers to ensure the safety of visitors." The organization claims that the encounter was dangerous and irresponsible, and it mirrors what they said about Lil Pump's recent visit to the safari.

"Animal Rights activists that are unfamiliar with USDA film protocols routinely report these regulated activities to federal and state regulators as if there has been a violation," said Antle. "Rest assured that we are in full compliance with all federal and state regulations. USDA is our partner in animal welfare and we share a passion and commitment to providing the highest possible care for our animal ambassadors at the preserve."

The USDA is reportedly looking into PETA's concerns. Check out a few of Royalty's moments below.

