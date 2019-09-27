We all know how cute Chris Brown's daughter Royalty is. The Virginia native loves to show off his little girl every chance he gets. Regularly, you can expect a weekly upload from CB, updating us on how adorable RoRo truly is. Can we talk about her little sister though? A few months ago, Nia Guzman, Brown's baby mama, gave birth to another girl named Sinatra L.A. There is currently no word on who the father is but, according to HollywoodLife, rapper Vado has come up in rumors. At just three-months-old, Sinatra is still pretty tiny and this week, Guzman shared a video of her two daughters interacting together.

The beautiful clip, which was uploaded to social media yesterday, shows Royalty smiling big while she plays with her sister. Sinatra looks joyful, opening her mouth and proving to be a very happy baby. Nearly all of the comments are filled with oohs and aahs. Clearly, people are big fans of these kids.

There are currently rumors that Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris is expecting a child. That would be Chris' second baby. The singer has not confirmed the news yet but it's very possible that Royalty will soon have another sibling.

Check out the video below.