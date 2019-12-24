With a new baby in the house, everyone in the family is putting in work. It's no secret that newborns require round the clock care, and it looks like the Brown house is taking turns making sure Baby Aeko's needs are being met. Chris Brown has been sharing photos of his son with the world as the new father soaks in having yet another child in the household. He gave fans a glimpse at Aeko when his little one was just born, and since that time, he's allowed the world to share in his joy.



Jonathan Leibson / Stringer / Getty Images

C. Breezy has made it clear that in his home, Royalty is the queen, but that doesn't mean that she's above diaper duty. The singer shared a photo of Aeko on the changing table with the caption, "BIG SIS CHANGING DIAPERS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Aeko adorably looks at the camera as Royalty is attentive to her little brother.

The birth of Aeko has prompted Brown to share a childhood pic of himself with his mother. "NATIVE MOMMA’s BOY," he wrote. It'll be a few years before we see if Aeko mirrors his papa in his father's younger days, but the singer is already drawing comparisons. Check out a few family photos Chris has shared on his Instagram below.