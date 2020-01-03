Chris Brown recently welcomed his second child into the world. Aeko Brown was born last month by Chris' ex Ammika Harris and so far it's clear that Aeko is Chris' mini-me and the Heartbreak On A Full Moon singer is completely in love. We recently posted on how Chris is working over time to ensure his five-year-old daughter, Royalty, doesn't get jealous of her baby brother.



Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

"He’s being very careful to make sure Royalty doesn’t feel left out or get jealous,” a source said. “That’s why he went so crazy at Christmas for her, sending her on a Disney cruise and then when she got home he spoiled her with tons of gifts. And so far there is no jealousy, she’s just a very proud big sister.”

Chris recently shared an update of his daughter on Instagram that sees her looking all kinds of cute as her little self bust out a dance move and showcases her cool shades. Chris simply captioned the clip with: "😂😂😂😂😂."

“Chris is the proudest dad you’ve ever seen, he loves to talk about his kids. He still gets so emotional talking about his son being born. He was there in the delivery room which was a first for him and he was blown away by that," the source added of Chris.