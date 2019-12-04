It's been an emotional journey watching Royalty Brown grow up over the years, particularly because it reminds us how much we have aged when we see how much she has. If you didn't know, Chris Brown's daughter has her own Instagram page, which is managed by her mom, Nia Guzman. She also has her own clothing line. It should come as no surprise then that she doesn't carry herself like the average 5-year-old. She lives up to her name and exhibits poise. This can be seen in the new photos she posted on her IG that document her meeting with Santa Claus.

Royalty went all out getting into the holiday spirit, wearing a poofy red dress that's adorned with a black velvet bow. Pictures show her approaching Santa's castle with the long train of her dress trailing behind her like a true Christmas queen. In the shot of her and Santa, she totally steals the show, posing with a level of confidence that most adults aspire to cultivate. It's hard to imagine what Royalty would possibly ask of the jolly man this Christmas, since she already seems to be killing it. Also, her daddy is Chris Brown, an artist who was praised as a "bright and shining star" by Michael Jackson himself. Chris reposted one of Royalty's photos, deeming her "Miss BOO THANG."