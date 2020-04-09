Drake's "Toosie Slide" is taking over the internet. With everybody stuck at home, people have a lot of time to explore TikTok trends and give them a try. Before the song was even released, it had started to gain traction on social media, and now that the full track is on streaming services, Drake certifiably has another hit on his hands.

The song was originally written with instructions on how to perform Michael Jackson's famous moonwalk, which Drake admitted during a recent live-stream. Chris Brown has long been compared to MJ, hoping to one day adopt the King Of Pop moniker.

Social media influencer Toosie ended up creating a whole new dance for the "Toosie Slide," and Chris Brown's daughter is clearly a big fan, sending a video of herself performing the hit to her father.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"SHEs SO DOPE," wrote Chris Brown on Instagram, sharing a video of his 5-year-old daughter showing off her best moves. She adorably sings along to the lyrics, getting her footwork right and impressing her dad, who happens to also be a phenomenal dancer.

Chris Brown has not been able to see his son Aeko, as he currently lives in Germany with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. It is unclear whether CB is able to spend time with his daughter during the quarantine.