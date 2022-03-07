Out with the old and in with the new. According to TMZ, Chris Brown's former beautiful blue Lamborghini has been listed for sale by Hermosa Motors in Los Angeles' South Bay, where you can bring it home for a cool $300,000.

The 2012 Aventador model was customized by Breezy, who reportedly picked out the bold Miami Blue paint job, which, as the publication points out, is certain to turn a bunch of heads everywhere you go.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pictures obtained of the inside and exterior show a seriously impressive whip. Brown picked out the sleek black accents, which match the black rims and interior. The Lambo also boasts a 6.5-litre engine, an upgraded suspension, and only has approximately 16,000 miles on it.

With a car so uniquely coloured, the owner will obviously want to ensure that they keep it in pristine condition, which should be easy to do as there's already been a paint protection film applied to the panels.

Brown hasn't owned the car for some time – the current owner bought it from the singer a few years back, but still, the fact that he played such a key role in its design is cool enough to make the hefty price tag worth considering.

Earlier this month, the "Kiss Kiss" hitmaker practically broke the internet when he shared a new video of his baby boy Aeko Catori Brown, who fans couldn't help but point out looks just like his father – check that out here, and get a closer look at the Lamborghini that's for sale here.

