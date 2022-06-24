Chris Brown is considered one of the most talented artists in the world. This is because he can sing at a high level and he is also an incredible dancer. These traits have drawn comparisons to the likes of Michael Jackson, although CB has never been able to achieve that level of megastardom.

Regardless, Brown is still an artist that fans are constantly paying attention to, and on Friday, he dropped a brand-new 24-track album called Breezy. This is a project that is filled with features, including verses from Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Jack Harlow, and many more.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When albums from big artists come out, they usually trend on Twitter, and that was certainly the case with Chris Brown's latest effort. Last week, Drake's album was welcomed with slander and vitriol. This week, Brown received nothing but praise for his body of work.

As you can see in the tweets below, fans are already comparing this to Drake, saying that CB easily came through with the better album. One fan wrote "Chris Brown went stupid on this Breezy album. No skips. Every fucking song is insane and we still have 9 more songs to get from the deluxe. Legend." Another fan echoed those sentiments, claiming that CB now has the best album of the year.

With nine more tracks on the way in the form of a deluxe, there is no doubt that fans are in for a treat. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you new music from the hip-hop and r&b worlds.

Let us know what you thought of Breezy, in the comments below.