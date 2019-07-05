Chris Brown and his ex Nia Guzman may not be together but it doesn't mean she doesn't have his back considering he's the father of their daughter, Royalty. Reports were hitting the web suggesting Chris wasn't paying his monthly child support to Nia for their five-year-old daughter but Nia has come through to put the gossip to bed.



Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

“Not true! All is great on our end!” she said on the matter, according toPage Six. “Please stop with the Chris Brown bashing. It’s just sad that negative things hurry and try and get published! We are just tired of it. He does pay and is not behind what so ever [sic].”

A representative for the "Wobble Up" music maker even confirmed the false allegations, telling the publication that “Chris has been taking care of his child and he and his daughter’s mother have no issues."



Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

"I have a co-parenting job that's pretty amazing but, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!" Chris previously said when discussing fatherhood.

"It's actually great. It's very humbling. You know, it's very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter's kinda like mellowing me out."