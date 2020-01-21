When Chris Brown shared with his fans that he's now a father of two, he pulled in nothing but congratulatory comments for him and his ex Ammika Harris. Since the life update, Chris has been nothing but proud of his son named Aeko and has continued to share adorable images and videos of his newborn as well as an even amount of updates on his growing eight-year-old daughter Royalty.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since the arrival of Aeko was a surprise to Chris' fans (considering that Ammika did not post any pregnancy snaps to social media) she's now come through with some beautiful shots from when she was carrying Aeko in her belly. The latest posts on Ammika's feed sees her in an all-white get-up showing off her former baby bump. "Just a citizen of the universe. ( my friends said to share this)," she wrote.

“Chris is the proudest dad you’ve ever seen, he loves to talk about his kids," a source shared after Aeko was born. "He still gets so emotional talking about his son being born. He was there in the delivery room which was a first for him and he was blown away by that.”