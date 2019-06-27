There's another sibling to add to the family for Chris Brown and Nia Guzman. Over the last few months, there were rumors that Guzman was pregnant, but that wasn't confirmed or denied. That is until she shared a photo of her index finger being gripped by a tiny, newborn baby's hand. "S.LA💕🤞🏽," she wrote as the mysterious caption. Her famous friends gave their congratulatory comments, including Amber Rose, Emily B, and Slim Thug.

While Brown and Guzman are happily co-parenting their daughter Royalty Brown, it doesn't seem that the singer is the father of this little one. These two battled it out in court over child support payments and custody arrangements, but they've been able to have an amicable relationship for the sake of their daughter. According to reports, Brown may be welcoming another child of his own with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris as rumors have been swirling since she shared video footage of her recent birthday party.

There's no word on who the father may be and it doesn't look like Guzman is telling anytime soon. This little one is Guzman's third child as she has a daughter who just recently graduated from high school along with Royalty, who is five-years-old.