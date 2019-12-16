There were a few weeks of speculating whether Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, had welcomed their baby into the world before they actually confirmed it. Aeko Catori Brown was born on November 20th, but the first photos of their son were only shared last week. The first peak only showed Brown cradling Aeko's little foot, but a few days later, we got to see the baby's adorable face.

Despite Brown and Harris supposedly breaking things off, the singer admired his baby mama by posting a photo on Instagram from her maternity shoot. Harris is now sharing pics post-pregnancy, even though she claims she's not fully satisfied with her body these days. Someone showered Harris in compliments on an IG post that she shared yesterday. "You are so beautiful and so positive! I have two little girls and am motivated by you to get my mom bod back!!!!! Thank you for keeping positive vibes in the world!!!," the admirer wrote. While Harris was likely flattered about being a source of inspiration for this woman, she confessed that she still has some work to do until her body returns to her desired state. "Give it time love! I still have a little belly and far from where I want my body to be," Harris replied.