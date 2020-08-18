Many moons ago, Zendaya tapped Chris Brown for her single, "Something New." The track was released at the top of 2016 and was initially a duet with music legend Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, however, Chris Brown became a better fit for the pop-R&B track. The TLC-sampled song is a favorite among fans and while they awaited the music video, it was never released.

The visual was rumored to have been shelved after Brown sent off a series of tweets reportedly bashing Kehlani after she attempted suicide in March 206. Many celebrities would go on to unfollow Brown all of those years back, but on Monday (August 17), Brown wanted Zendaya to know that he's ready for the music video to drop as soon as she is.

On his Instagram Story, Brown shared a clip of the unreleased visual along with a brief message. "@zendaya I HOPE YOU DROP THIS VIDEO WE DID A LIL WHILE AGO!!!!!" he wrote. "ITS TOO FIRE TO BE ON DA SHELF." There's no word on whether or not Zendaya received Chris Brown's shout out, but we're sure she's well aware of his request. Would you want to see the music video to "Something New" all these years later?

[via]