Chris Brown has proven time and time again that he's a solid basketball player. Every time he's been called on for a celebrity game, he reminds people of that. Unfortunately, he wasn't called on for the celebrity game during All-Star weekend that included a 2v2 between Quavo and Jack Harlow and 2 Chainz and Lil Baby.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Breezy wasn't impressed with the outcome. The singer took to Instagram where he aired out his grievances while calling out Quavo and Jack Harlow. "They knew who not to ask for on that 2 on 2 basketball. I would've cooked Quavo and Jack! On my soul! Guess they wanted a smoke free zone," Breezy said.

The competitive spirit within Quavo emerged, once again, as he fired back at the R&B singer. "Chris Brown ain't cooking nan call next n***a!!!" He wrote, which seemingly triggered Breezy.

"Aint no next... I'm on now. Set it up lil n***a," he wrote on one post. "U know dis work different," he added before calling on YouTuber Austin McBroom to join him as his partner in a 2v2 against Harlow and Quavo. It seems that this is the match-up that people wanted to see. Waka Flocka offered to put up $250K bet for the game, writing in the comments, "I got a quarter million in real life on that one.

Quavo's skills have ruffled a few feathers already since his big win against Lil Baby and 2 Chainz. Even before the game, he made the bold claim that he's the "best hip-hop basketball player in the world." Sheck Wes did not agree with that one.

Check out Quavo and Chris Brown's back-and-forth below.