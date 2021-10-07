Chris Brown is tired of false narratives going around about him, speaking out after it was revealed that he will not be charged in a battery case and telling his followers that he wishes this news were spreading quicker.

For over a decade, music fans have been trying to "cancel" Chris Brown following his assault on Rihanna. Pushing back, the iconic singer has stuck around and continues to be one of the main forces pushing R&B forward. His criminal record is far from squeaky-clean though, which has turned some fans away from him. It was reported that last year, Chris was being accused of smacking a woman in the head, knocking off her weave. This week, it was revealed that he will not be charged in that case, and now he wants the world to start discussing this news.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After the case was rejected for "insufficient evidence," Chris updated his Instagram Stories with a message, saying, "I HOPE Y'ALL BLOW THIS UP.. SHIT SO STUPID.. READY TO CANCEL A N***A BUT WHEN U FIND OUT IT'S [CAP] I DON'T HEAR NOTHING BEING SAID!! LAME ASSES."

Clearly, Chris is happy to no longer be dealing with these accusations, but he's still disturbed that he's not hearing much about the charges being dismissed. Check out his response below.

Things haven't been super peachy for the singer lately, as he was also removed from Kanye West's DONDA album after complaining that the legendary rapper sneakily cut his verse from "New Again." After the album's first update on streaming services, it was revealed that Chris' vocals were entirely removed from the song and replaced with Kanye's. Read about that here.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images