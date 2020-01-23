Virginia native Chris Brown is filling out his body with ink that represents the inside of his mind and his creative spirit. When he's not performing sold-out arena tours around the world, the global superstar can be found chilling around his Los Angeles residence with a can of spray paint in his hand, tagging some cool designs on the exterior of his crib and around the city as part of commissioned pieces. He's also a frequent tattoo parlour visitor, choosing to present himself in a matter that best shows who he is on the inside. Over the years, he's experimented with different looks, including some daring hairstyles, but the permanence of a tattoo doesn't seem to bother him one bit. This morning, Brown shouted out his tattoo artist after getting a bold new piece to cover his entire hand.

Tagging artist Ivana Belakova in his post, Chris Brown debuted a beautiful new artwork on his hand, which features bright shades of blue, yellow, pink, and green. The color tattoo is a brave decision from the recording artist, and he appears to be eternally grateful for the end result.

What do you think of CB's brand new tattoo? Are you a fan of it? Check out some more of Belakova's work on her social media pages.