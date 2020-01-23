Chris Brown shows off his new ink.
Virginia native Chris Brown is filling out his body with ink that represents the inside of his mind and his creative spirit. When he's not performing sold-out arena tours around the world, the global superstar can be found chilling around his Los Angeles residence with a can of spray paint in his hand, tagging some cool designs on the exterior of his crib and around the city as part of commissioned pieces. He's also a frequent tattoo parlour visitor, choosing to present himself in a matter that best shows who he is on the inside. Over the years, he's experimented with different looks, including some daring hairstyles, but the permanence of a tattoo doesn't seem to bother him one bit. This morning, Brown shouted out his tattoo artist after getting a bold new piece to cover his entire hand.
Tagging artist Ivana Belakova in his post, Chris Brown debuted a beautiful new artwork on his hand, which features bright shades of blue, yellow, pink, and green. The color tattoo is a brave decision from the recording artist, and he appears to be eternally grateful for the end result.
What do you think of CB's brand new tattoo? Are you a fan of it? Check out some more of Belakova's work on her social media pages.