Much has been said about this era of R&B and debates regarding how the genre has evolved have caused a divide. There was a time when R&B dominated the global charts—it didn't matter if artists were solo, duets, or groups. Singers were belting out love hits, breakup anthems, power ballads, and everything in between, but in recent years, the takeover has widely come from Rap.

This, of course, doesn't mean that there aren't phenomenal artists taking over the R&B scene of today, but entertainers like Chris Brown have been in the business long enough to know the difference.

“[R&B is] obsolete in the fact of it being primary," he said. "Meaning, you used to listen to the radio and they had an 'R&B Day.'"

“Not to take anything away, Hip Hop has just been dominating sh*t," Brown continued. "A n*gga can’t hate on Hip Hop. I’m a part of it, so, I love it. Let all the Hip Hop be heard." He also seemingly criticized some of his peers who have emerged in R&B with his perception of what has changed.

"I feel like, not to sound lame when I say this, it’s really no more artistry left in that type of showmanship lane. A lot of the R&B people have to go introverted or look like they’re emo, and if they’re not that, people will give them the Neo Soul-type of genre. I don’t feel that’s right. I feel like there’s a scarcity of confident males that can sing.”

Watch the clip of Chris Brown below.