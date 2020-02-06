In the latest development of the rape case against Chris Brown and his friend, Lowell Grissom Jr., a Los Angeles judge has ordered Chris to pay $2,500 in sanctions to the woman suing Chris and Lowell for sexual assault. The Jane Doe has alleged that she was raped by Chris, Lowell, and an unnamed female friend of theirs at an after-party at Chris’ home in the Tarzana neighbourhood of Los Angeles in February 2017. In the suit, she also claims that she was forced to have her phone confiscated, and accuses Chris of trying to give her cocaine, molly, and marijuana before the alleged assault was committed. He has denied the allegations.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In December, Jane Doe asked that Chris be forced to sit for a deposition and grilled under oath, after demanding his phone records be handed over to the court a month prior. She filed a motion accusing him of making it difficult to schedule a deposition, which was heavily redacted. The judge has agreed to her request and has scheduled Chris to appear for a deposition on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020, at 10:00am. These developments come in the wake of Chris' legal representation filing a motion demanding to be withdrawn from his case, accusing him of failing to meet his obligations under their contract.

"Over the past several months, Mr. Brown has not met his material obligations under the terms of our engagement letter, and has rendered it unreasonably difficult for Tarlow & Berk to carry out the representation effectively," said his lawyer, Blair Berk "Our relationship with Mr. Brown has come to a point where Tarlow & Brown and I can no longer adequately defend or represent him," she said.