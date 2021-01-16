After publicly announcing that they're in a relationship, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan haven't stopped sharing videos and photos of one another. Harvey celebrated her birthday recently and her Sexiest Man Alive boyfriend showered her with love and affection. Their fans have cheered them while a jealous few have shared their envy, and over on Chris Brown's Instagram Story, the singer brought laughs as he teased the couple.

C. Breezy posted a side-by-side photo of Steve Harvey, Lori's stepfather, and Jordan, and the similarities couldn't be ignored, especially as they both donned a thick mustache. "I can't unsee it," was written above the photos of the two smiling men in Lori's life. The response was swift as fans shared the picture, but it seemed as if Brown posted it in good fun, not shade.

Jordan and Harvey look to be traveling with one another as videos of them enjoying time on a flight have surfaced. In the past, the actor has been discreet about the women in his life and while Lori's high-profile relationships have often taken center stage, she hasn't been this public about any of her romances. Check out a few posts below.



