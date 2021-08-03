Chris Brown seems to be opening up his horizons with a new venture, as teased on his Instagram story yesterday. While fans wait patiently for his upcoming Breezy album and a feature on Kanye West's Donda, they may have more to wait on as an accompanying short film of the same name was announced.

While it's unclear what the film could entail, the album has been in the works since early 2020 and will follow up the massive Indigo release in 2019.

Brown is no stranger to the acting world, and it's entirely possible he may be returning to the silver screen in the upcoming short film. His acting credits include roles in Takers, Stomp the Yard, Battle of the Year, and She Ball. A documentary about his life, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, was released in 2017.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The singer's recent musical successes also point towards a worth-the-wait upcoming release. His 2020 collaboration tape with Young Thug, Slime & B, received widespread success with its breakout single and song of Summer 2020 "Go Crazy." As of a few weeks ago, as previously mentioned, Brown was also reported to be featured on Kanye West's long-awaited Donda.

Are you excited for the short film? Check out the teaser image below, and stay tuned for more details on both the album and the short film-- clearly Breezy is gearing up.