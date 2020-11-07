Hip Hop loves a good joint project, and one of epic proportions might be on its way. Chris Brown created quite a stir this evening (November 6) after he appeared on Instagram Live with Fat Joe for the rapper's series The Fat Joe Show. The two award-winning entertainers chopped it up for about an hour, and during the chat, Breezy was asked about his musical relationship with OVO's leader. They've delivered the chart-topping "No Guidance," so Joe believed it would only make sense if they continued to ride that wave of success together.

Fat Joe asked if there would ever be a Drake and Chris Brown collaborative project like we see happening with many other artists this year. "Yeah, I think..." Chris began, but before he could finish his thought, Fat Joe interrupted and wanted the singer to clarify that his "yeah" was a confirmation. Brown couldn't help but laugh at the rapper's enthusiasm. "We got some songs, we got some songs," said Brown. The singer was coy when giving his answer and neither confirmed nor denied that a collaborative project was in the works.

The news of a possible joint album between Drizzy and Breezy stunned Fat Joe who was at a loss for words. "We got some songs," Chris kept repeating. "We got some heat." The Bronx emcee let Brown know "that sh*t gon' kill everything." Watch the full interview between Fat Joe and Chris Brown below and let us know if a Drake x CB collab is something that the world needs.