Chris Brown is surrounded by models on a daily basis and it's currently unclear just who he's dating. Several names have been thrown around and one thing that the majority of them have in common is that they all look a little similar to one of his ex-girlfriends. Karrueche Tran was relatively unknown before she started dating Chris Brown and when they broke up, they experienced a pretty ugly split. Accusations were thrown around with Breezy being called a stalker on a few occasions. He just can't seem to get over his ex though because years later, he can still be found creeping in her comments every once in a while. Today, he slid in with some advice for her new man before swiftly deleting the posts.



Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Before they disappeared forever, The Shade Room managed to get some screenshots of the absurd social activity. Victor Cruz posted a picture of himself and his bae Karrueche when Chris Brown burst into the comments with a message to his ex. "No shade boo,, BUT PLEAS STLYE HIM. He look like he shopping of the manikin [sic] and trying to bargain wit the sales manager," wrote Brown of her current partner. He then offered to help him out himself, generously donating his time to take Cruz shopping. "UPGRADE HIM SIS." I'll take him around to style him. NOT HATE. He just need some game spirit."

What do you think of Chris Brown's comments? Are they inappropriate or does he have a point?