International superstars have reunited in the U.K. Grammy Award-winning singer Chis Brown's name usually sits comfortably in headlines as his every move is keenly documented, and his recent trip to London is no different. It's been reported that Chris Brown touched down in London-town with Gina Huynh, the woman who is said to have dated Diddy in the past. The overseas trip reportedly occurred days after he reunited with Ammika Harris in Germany to spend time with their baby boy, Aeko Brown.

According to Page Six, Brown was spotted making his way to Adele's home in London. He and her rumored boyfriend Skepta are good friends as well, but it's unclear why Brown made a visit to the acclaimed songbird. A witness told The Sun that Brown arrived at Adele's place in the middle of the night and left sometime around 2:00 a.m. Gina wasn't seen with him.

On Monday (October 12), Ammika shared a video that shows Brown playing with a giggly Aeko, so it seems that the family may be back together. Check out a few adorable stills of Ammika with Aeko and watch C. Breezy brings smiles to his baby boy's face below.

[via]