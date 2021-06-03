Who writes the best love songs? Some of the greatest love songs were written and performed by Boyz II Men, D'Angelo, Aaliyah, Sade, Lionel Richie, and others. Chris Brown has penned a vast number of heartfelt records in his decades-spanning career too, bringing him to make a pretty strong claim on Instagram this morning.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Chris Brown suggested that his photo should be next to the definition of "love songs" in any accurate dictionary.

"I don't just write love songs... I am love songs," boasted Breezy on Thursday morning. He didn't offer any clarification of his thoughts, simply leaving that post up for all of his fans to debate in the comments.



Instagram

This comes just a day after the multi-talented singer/songwriter announced that he's in no rush to release his next album. Last summer, Brown announced that his new album would be called Breezy. At the time, fans were hyped up about the prospect of receiving yet another body of work from the award-winning vocalist. However, he specified that he wants people to miss him before dropping.

"I ain't dropping my album until I'm ready," he wrote on Instagram. "I need to give y'all a chance to miss me."



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It's been nearly two years since the release of his last studio album Indigo, which dropped in June 2019. Last year, Brown released his collaborative mixtape with Young Thug, called Slime & B.

What do you think about his latest statement? Revisit some of his best love songs below.