There have been plenty of leaders stepping forward within the last few months to help guide the American public during this current state of civil unrest, and it seems as if Chris Brown wants to organize with Barack Obama. Former President of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have offered words of encouragement in recent weeks, but Chris Brown is ready to mobilize with the ex-president, so much so that he slid into Obama's DMs.



There may not be as much coverage about protests, but they've continued in dozens of cities nationwide. Brown is ready to create a march that will bring in record numbers, pulling together tens of thousands looking for political and social change. "LETS SET UP A MARCH FRO CHANGE.... THE WHOLE WORLD WILL BE BEHIND YOU... I DONT KNOW U PERSONALLY BUT WE HAVE THE SAME HEART, BRAIN, AND POWER TO CHANGE THE WORLD FOR THE BETTER.... NO PUBLICITY STUNTS... A REAL MARCH... WE HAVE TO START A SMART,LOVING, compassionate REVOLUTION."

In the caption, Breezy said that he had to shoot his shot with the former president. "U miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take," the singer wrote. "IM STRIVING FOR REAL PEACE, REAL UNDERSTANDING, this dm may go unnoticed but I want us all to be able to shift the balance with so much love that no ones life is 'useless' or 'LOOKED OVER' (Ignored) #BLM." No word as to whether or not Barack Obama responded. Would you show up for this march?