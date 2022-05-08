Chris Brown, father of three, shared a sweet post for the mothers of his children. The singer made a collage recognizing Nia Guzman, Ammika Harris, and Diamond Brown. The picture shows all three women with their kids, and he captioned it by saying, "Happy [Mother's] Day. I love my tribe."

Nia is the mother of Chris' oldest, Royalty Brown (7). Ammika Harris gave birth to Aeko Brown (2). Diamon Brown birthed his youngest, Lovely Brown (four months). The entertainer has always shown his kids off on social media and seems to be very present in their lives.

It's good to see the 33-year-old getting along with his baby mother's considering they haven't always had the best relationship. Years ago, the singer was accused of skipping out on child-support payments for his first child. At the time, he and Nia publicly argued over the matter on social media.

David Crotty/Getty Images

In recent news regarding the "No Guidance" artist, it seems that A$AP Rocky shaded him in his recent single. A$AP rapped, "I don't beat my b*tch. I need my b*tch." Many felt that he was throwing shots at CB given the physical altercation he got in with his, now fiancé, Rihanna. Something else that gave it away was that the song was released on Chris' birthday, May 5.

