Chris Brown recently welcomed his second child with his ex Ammika Harris and after the birth of his first son, sources detailed how the singer was working extra hard to ensure his daughter Royalty never got jealous. Considering her extravagant Christmas gifts she received this year we can only assume that Chris is succeeding and more recently the Heartbreak On A Full Moon singer posted a video to his Instagram feed that showcases his daughter singing along to her favorite song.



Unfortunately this time around, Royalty's favourite hit isn't one from her father's never-ending catalogue but instead a tune by MattyBRaps called "Little Bit." In the clip below, you can see Royalty smiling wide as she sings to her cue in the song about not even liking someone just "a little bit."

More recently Chris shared an update of his daughter that showcased her drawing skills, something else the eight-year-old pulled from her father, considering Chris' past expressions with art himself. “Chris is the proudest dad you’ve ever seen, he loves to talk about his kids. He still gets so emotional talking about his son being born. He was there in the delivery room which was a first for him and he was blown away by that," a source stated.