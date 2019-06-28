With Chris Brown being one of today's many "men of the hour," it makes sense that he would be in a generous spirit. Case in point, the multi-talented artist took to Instagram to share a picture that might one day prove iconic. Of course, Breezy swear by its authenticity, vowing "This pic is actually legit!" Yet given the sheer notion of such a stacked array of hip-hop heavyweights, and Kylie Jenner, it's far simpler to cry foul. Still, rest assured that Breezy's assessment is correct; the picture was taken backstage, before the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For the sake of the game, however, why not play ball and ponder the picture's question of "Who Is The Best Artist In This Picture?" Of course, there are plenty of viable options. J. Cole's disembodied head makes a stellar case, posting up behind Chris Brown like one avoiding the spotlight. Kanye West stands at the centerpiece, and curiously enough, both Travis Scott and Tyga stand present in Kylie Jenner's vicinity. Big Sean, Bugatti Biebs, and Breezy himself are likely to catch a few votes apiece. And who could forget J. Lo, whom many have proudly declared to be the "baddest in the game," even now?

Check out the image for yourself - is this one destined to go down as an iconic piece of history?