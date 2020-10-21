It should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody that Chris Brown is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the game. In the past, he's shown off his car garage, which features a couple of flashy Lamborghinis surrounded by shelves of rare sneakers.

The number of kicks that Chris has stashed away is undetermined but his passion for footwear goes unmatched.

In addition to scoring on some of the most sought-after pairs of Air Jordans, Nikes, and more, Breezy has also sketched out his own custom pairs of shoes, which were unfortunately never given the green light. However, he felt as though he could no longer keep his designs to himself, sharing them on Instagram overnight.

"I figured I’d show u guys MY CONCEPTS for the Jordan’s I would’ve loved to create," wrote Chris. "Just remember.... BRICK WALLS ARE PENETRABLE. EASY BREEZY’s, the GOATS, VIPER 3s."

The first pair in the gallery are the Easy Breezys, which use the Nike Air Yeezy as a silhouette. The kicks are black, orange, and ice blue, placing the Black Pyramid logo on the back and featuring glow in the dark soles.

Then, we move on to The Goats, which superimpose an image of Michael Jordan on the toebox and side.

The Viper 3's are Chris' take on the Air Jordan 3, using yellow suede and a pixelated swoosh logo on the side.

Finally, the artist showed off his take on the Air Jordan 5, which has a 3M upper, light grey suede, and a translucent sole.



Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Clearly, Chris Brown has some great designs in his head for footwear. Do you think he should pursue a partnership with Nike or Jordan to try and get some of these manufactured and sold globally?