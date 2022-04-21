Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to show off some adorable photos of his baby girl, Lovely Symphani Brown. Pictured with a bright yellow headband, Lovely can be seen showing off her big smile.

Chris Brown's baby mother, Diamond Brown, originally posted the photos of their child to her Instagram profile. It looks like she even made Lovely her own IG account, tagging the username on the post. Diamond captioned the photos, "She is the exclamation point in the happiest sentence I could ever write! My lovely girl [heart]."

Fans took to the comments gushing over Chris and Diamond's baby girl. One user commented, "She's cute. Good mixture of you & him." Another user commented, "Y'all really made the cutest kid."

The "Look at Me Now" rapper recently revealed he is the father of Diamond Brown's child after reposting another one of Lovely's baby photos to his Instagram story earlier this month. Before then, Diamond had not revealed any information about the identity of her baby father and the singer had not confirmed it.

Chris Brown has two other children with two other women. He welcomed his son, Aeko Catori Brown, into the world back in 2019 with model Ammika Harris, and he also shared a 7-year-old child, Royalty Brown, with model Nia Guzman.

Check out Lovely's latest baby pics below.



