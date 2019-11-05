Chris Brown's closet has been overflowing with designer goodies that he knows he'll never have the time to wear so he's decided to give back to the people that have supported him for the last decade. The singer is easily one of the most controversial figures in music but he has managed to keep his fanbase intact throughout all the drama. The recording artist remains one of the most popular stars in the world and he just took a pretty scary step, considering how the entire world now has access to his place of residence.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Announcing weeks ago that he would be selling a bunch of heavily-discounted designer clothing from brands like Gucci, Balenciaga and Supreme at his house in Los Angeles, Breezy just revealed the intimate details of the event. The yard sale will be taking place tomorrow, on November 6, and in order to get the word out, he actually shared his address on Instagram. This isn't the first time that his Tarzana address appeared online. In fact, the same coordinates were leaked last year during his short-lived beef with Offset. Brown has not confirmed whether or not he'll actually be in attendance but, for his own safety, we hope he's hired a team of security who can act quickly in case anything occurs.

Will you be heading out to see what Chris Brown is selling tomorrow?