Without a doubt, Chris Brown has single-handedly conquered Throwback Thursday this week. The singer-songwriter and dance extraordinaire recently posted a mind-blowing picture that featured him posing alongside several music industry giants. In the circa-2015 photo, fans can see Chris Brown, J. Cole, Jennifer Lopez, Big Sean, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Tyga, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

"50 years from now the stories of the stars will be told," Chris Brown cryptically writes in the caption of the post, and apparently one of those stories that need to be told as soon as possible is how someone managed to get that much star power in one room for such an epic picture.

Scroll down check out the insane throwback photo featuring some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry during the 2010s.

While many of the celebrities featured in the picture have yet to comment on Chris Brown's awe-inspiring throwback, Big Sean has stepped forward with an explanation regarding the photo. Apparently, it was a backstage photo from the Finally Famous artist's special 2015 headlining show on the night before the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

"This was backstage at the last show I did at LA house of Blues before they shut it down!" Big Sean revealed while reposting the photo to his Instagram Story. "Simpler times."



Big Sean/Instagram

Even Zeno Jones, the photographer who took the picture, has commented on its recent resurfacing, saying "This photo will [live on] longer than me!"

Do you remember when this photo first made its rounds on the internet in 2015 or is this your first time seeing it?