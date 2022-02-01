Chris "Breezy" Brown had his Instagram followers head over heels after he shared a new video of his son, Aeko Brown. In a short clip, you can see the curly-headed cutie practicing his tunes as he says in a sing-song voice "you got it girl, you got it girl."

Chris Brown and model Ammika Harris welcomed Aeko Catori Brown into the world back in 2019. Aeko is Brown’s second child, as he also has a 7 year-old daughter with Nia Guzman, Royalty Brown.

Now a father of three, the “Look at Me Now” star also just recently welcomed, Symphani Brown, to the family with model Diamond Brown on January 8, 2022.

Diamond Brown took to Instagram to reveal the news. “The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown,” she wrote. “My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy.”

The model, Diamond Brown, was first linked to the rapper back in 2019. She revealed her baby bump back in early December 2021, showing that she was pretty far along in her pregnancy, almost ready to pop. At the time the news surfaced, social media users were accusing second baby mama, Ammika Harris, of being “mad” and “bitter” after allegedly blocking any comments mentioning Diamond or the third child.

Take a look at Aeko's singing chops below, and let us know if you think he'll be following in his dad's footsteps.



