Despite potentially being on his way to another #1 album with Indigo, Chris Brown has been dealing with quite a bit of backlash after the release of his anticipated album. The backlash was sparked by a lyric on the new Lil Wayne & Joyner Lucas-featured song “Need A Stack,” in which Chris raps about only liking black girls with “nice hair.” “Diggin' it, then I'm lickin' all on that pussy, put it right there/ Only wanna fuck the black bitches with the nice hair,” Chris spits on the song, which prompted an understandable outrage from fans who are accusing Brown of colorism. His mother and ex and baby mama, Nia Guzman, took to Instagram to defend Brown, but he couldn't leave it at that, and took to making public statements ridiculing the whole matter and denying any allegations not just once, but twice. And now, he's taken to sending yet another message to fans to let them know he's not with the accusations.

The first of Brown's responses came in the form of a comment under an Instagram post discussing the matter, in which Brown laughs off the situation, before saying the only people upset are the "uglies." He then took to making yet another (pretty hilarious, I have to admit) comment under @BlackGirlsAreIt's post, in which he said he would be "GIVING AWAY FREE LACE-FRONTS FOR ALL YOU WIERD FEMALES WIT THE SKID ROW EDGES AND LOW SELF ESTEEM."

Chris Brown took to Instagram once more earlier today to share a "last" message on the topic, and this time he doesn't seem to be dragging or roasting anyone. "Don't let people twist your meanings when it's meant to show love," he writes. "And a nigga aint finna jump through hoops to satisfy anyones ego or movement!! I been a nigga all my life!!! Stop playing like I'm out here Uncle Tomming and discrediting beauty," he continues.