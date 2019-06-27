Chris Brown can breathe a bit easier now. The singer, who's set to release his new album Indigo tonight, has been in a legal battle with his former manager Mike G. who accused the singer of false imprisonment, assault, battery, defamation, and breach of contract. The two have been hashing it out in court for the past few years but now, they've informed the court that they've reached a resolution to their issues. The two reached a settlement and all claims against each other will remain closed. However, the court will still be there to make sure each party holds up their end of the agreement. Court documents will remain closed.



Following Chris Brown's domestic abuse case involving Rihanna, Mike G. was hired to allegedly help Chris Brown build himself back up in the public eye, get him out of debt, and get him sober. However, Mike G. alleged that in early 2016 -- roughly four years after he was hired -- Breezy attacked him without any sort of provocation and ended up hospitalized. Chris Brown later responded to the allegations, claiming Mike G. stole money. Mike G later denied those claims.

With one lawsuit down, he's still dealing with a lawsuit stemming from an incident in 2018 where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at his house by one of Brown's friends.

