The internet has been buzzing about the lawsuit recently filed against Chris Brown, but the singer is denying the allegations. Yesterday (January 27), we reported on the breaking news that Brown was facing a new lawsuit. According to reports, a woman only known at this time as Jane Doe alleged that Brown invited her to a yacht party at Diddy's Miami, Star Island home. She accused Brown of drugging her before raping her in a bedroom.

Jane Doe is reportedly seeking $20 million in damages, and not long after the news began to circulate, Brown surfaced with a response.



"I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [cap emoji]," he wrote. "Whenever im releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bullsh*t." Later, he uploaded a photo of himself wearing several baseball caps to further emphasize his denial. Meanwhile, Tory Lanez jumped into the conversation to stick up for his friend.

"They really need to leave my dawg @ChrisBrownOfficial alone and just let him be great !!!!" wrote Lanez. "Everytime he got some good sh*t going on ... or he start a album rollout here somebody come with some fake sh*t to drag him down !!!!! I've literally never seen the man be nothing but nice as f*ck to his fans and peers !!! Let the GOAT be the GOAT."

Lanez's remarks made him a target of the internet as people brought up his ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion.