Chris Brown says that he didn't bail on a benefit concert for victims of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas last minute, as was claimed by the organizer of the event. Instead, Brown is offering up a donation to support the community.

The show had been scheduled for March 19 at the Toyota Center in Houston. According to TMZ, Brown bailed on the event after it was revealed that Bryson Tiller would be unable to make it, which violated a clause in the contract Brown had with the event. Brown's legal team allegedly sent an email informing the organization two days beforehand.



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

LaJuan Bailey, whose company booked Brown to appear at the concert, recently said at a press conference that she had fronted Brown more than $1 million in fees, and wasn't paid back, despite him never attending the event.

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” Bailey said. “I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.”

She continued: “At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft. He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

Both parties are reportedly still engaged in negations to lay the disagreement to rest.

[Via]