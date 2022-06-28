They would go on to give us "No Guidance," but there was a time when Chris Brown and Drake were at odds. There were reports of a club brawl that got out of control and rumors ran rampant for what seemed like years about what was at the core of the tension. The two seemed to be at the opposite ends of the industry and no one believed that they would be able to mend fences, but they flexed their maturity and are now on good terms.

During Brown's expansive interview with Drink Champs, Noreaga asked about that era of "light-skinned beef." He told the singer that he knows when it comes to getting down, Brown would "go in," to which Brown told him he "loves combativeness."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Effect Podcast Network (@blackeffect)

"I'm not saying I will come with all the smoke but I really don't have no problem with all the smoke," said Breezy. "I ain't even tryin' to be tough, none of that. It be the—most of the time, forgive me for saying this, but the n*ggas that I be knockin' out or beatin' up... [laughs] 'Got beat up by a singin' n*gga.'" Of course, that's a take on Drake's "Back to Back" diss track bar to Meek Mill.

Elsewhere, Noreaga joked about how he thought the fight between Drake and Brown went down, but the singer said it was nothing like that.

“It was just a misunderstanding on both ends,” said Breezy. “It wasn't no—I ain’t going into too many details. It’s funny as hell now, but as far as that, blood, he good though. He straight.” He added, “It was funny, and then when we actually sat and talked about it afterward, it was just like, 'Man, what the f*ck was we doin'? Like bro, that sh*t funny as hell.' But sh*t, I’m an R&B n*gga.”

Check out the clip of Chris Brown as well as his full Drink Champs interview below.