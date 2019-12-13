A few weeks ago, Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris welcomed their baby boy Aeko Catori Brown into the world. A full picture of the newborn has not been revealed yet but CB did share a photo of himself holding onto his first-born son’s foot. For months, nobody was quite sure of what was happening between Harris and Brown. There were strong rumours pointing to his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy but neither the singer nor Harris confirmed the gossip. Finally, CB alluded to his son’s birth by wearing a customized jacket with the name “Aeko” next to his daughter’s moniker Royalty. For the first time, Brown is now posting images of his baby mama during her pregnancy.

The nature of Brown and Harris’ relationship is a little muddy but, in recent months, the singer has been swooning about her in a very public manner. He continued that campaign by posting the first official upload from Harris’ maternity shoot. Featuring her pregnancy glow, Ammika rocked a frilly skirt and figure-hugging lingerie to show off her unborn baby at the time. She looks absolutely gorgeous in the shot but, for some reason, Chris Brown felt a need to disable fan comments on it. Perhaps he was scared of what people would think.

Congratulations to Ammika Harris and Chris Brown on the birth of their baby boy. Take a look at the picture below.