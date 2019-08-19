It appears Chris Brown will no longer be fighting his felony charge in the state of Florida anymore. A representative for Hillsborough County courts confirmed to Florida News10 this morning that the felony battery charge against the R&B singer has been dropped. The charge came after an alleged incident took place between Brown and a photographer at a Tampa Bay club in 2017.

In case you forgot, Brown was in Tampa for a paid appearance at Club AJA in Channelside back in April of 2017 when ended up allegedly punching a photographer for taking photos of him. The arrest report claimed the photographer suffered injuries to his upper and lower lip, and the incident was captured on video by club security, but Brown fled the scene before cops could arrive.

Chris was later arrested in Palm Beach County on a warrant for that alleged incident in July 2018. The singer pleaded not guilty to that charge shortly after his arrest. Brown’s attorney appeared in a Hillsborough County courtroom about a month later saying his client was “wrongfully accused” in the 2017 case, and it looks like the courts are finally on his side now. The charge has been dropped.

