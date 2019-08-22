It looks like Chris Brown is changing things up right now while on his "Indigoat" tour. Last night, the R&B singer was spotted in Tacoma, Washington performing on stage with some vibrant pink & purple tie-dye hair (see below). It's unclear as for why he did the sudden hair change, but it's something we've come accustom to with Breezy over the years.

However, that wasn't the only thing that was new about Chris. He also was spotted rocking a new face tattoo as well of a shoe on his right cheek. It's located right above his jawline and below his right ear too. Its anyone’s guess as for why Chris might get a shoe tattoo’d on his face, but hopefully there’s a good explanation for it. Maybe it has something to do with his dancing? (see 2nd slide below for closer look at tattoo)

Chris started his "Indigoat Tour" just the other night in Portland, Oregon where he kicked things off in style. Check out highlights from that night right here, and be sure to see Chris in a city near you. Other acts on the bill include Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla Sign, Joyner Lucas, and Yella Beezy.