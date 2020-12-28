Usher and Chris Brown have collaborated a number of times, delivering some great records as a unit and seemingly building a strong friendship as well. They've even been rumored for a future Verzuz battle, which Chris thinks he would surely win. For the holidays this year, Usher made sure to spoil his friend, delivering a brand new motorcycle to Brown's home, which the artist proudly showed off on Instagram Stories.

"Wait, Usher done came through and hooked a n***a up," said Chris, walking out to his driveway and showing off his new white bike from Usher, as well as some other speed-racing cars. "Love you, boy. Merry Christmas."

Usher and Chris Brown have been two of the strongest forces in music for years, and it's nice to see them reach this stage in their friendship. Chris Brown didn't reveal what he got for Usher, if he even got anything at all, but if that's the case, it's a sure bet that Breezy will cash out on him next year.



This weekend, Chris seemingly slid back into Ammika Harris' life, commenting on one of her thirst-trappy photos and convincing people that he's still interested in her, despite other rumored romantic flings. "A ting!" he commented on her picture, which was enough to incite some excitement among his fanbase.

As for Usher, he has been raising his newborn daughter, Sovereign Bo, gushing over his baby girl on social media.