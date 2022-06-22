The summer soundtrack for 2022 is shaping up to be incredible. We've received albums from a few of the biggest artists in hip-hop and R&B but Chris Brown has one of the most anticipated albums of the year.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, Chris Brown's slowly unveiled new information on his forthcoming album. The rapper shared the cover art a few weeks ago, along with a list of collaborators. He hinted at appearances from Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Lil Durk, and more. Today, he unveiled the official tracklist for the project. Breezy will boast 24 songs in total with features from EST Gee, Bleu, Ella Mai, H.E.R, WizKid, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and more.

Earlier this week, Chris Brown set the internet ablaze with the release of the music video for "WE (Warm Embrace)." It's the first music video off of the project and included an appearance from Normani, who serves as Chris Brown's muse throughout the record.

Following the release of Chris Brown's new album, he'll be hitting the road for the One Of Them Ones tour alongside Lil Baby, who will appear on the song "Addicted." The tour kicks off on July 15th in Raleigh, NC before concluding in Las Vegas on Aug. 27th.

Check the official tracklist for Breezy below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.