Chris Brown has had an incredible year thanks to the success of his tenth studio album Breezy as well as his current "One Of Them Ones" Tour with Lil Baby. But according to the star, despite all of his accomplishments, he's still banned from performing at award shows. The "Warm Embrace" singer took to social media over the weekend to thank his fans for their undying support and revealed that even BET hasn't invited him to take the stage during their award shows.

Chris shared, “You see the people? Every show is packed like this… If it wasn’t for my incredible fans, I would’ve been quit.” He continued saying, “I don’t like the fake celebrity S**T. Awards show haven’t let me perform in years… yet my shows STILL SELL OUT. Let me be great…" When a fan asked if the BET Awards have reached out to him to perform, CB simply responded, "Nope."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Chris Brown performs at Staples Center on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Though award shows haven't acknowledged Chris' ability to still move the crowd after 15 plus years in the game, Breezy fans have kept the star's passion for performing alive well. After the viral impact of his meet and greet sessions inspired other artists to be more personable with their fans, Chris shared, "Im happy that my meet and greets are starting to inspire artist to actually give a f*** about their fans. I didn't invent the wheel or meet and greets but I damn sure set the tone. Team Breezy."

Chris has never been one to hold back when it comes to speaking his mind. He recently called out BET again while sharing his thoughts on Diddy's polarizing statement that R&B dead, sharing, "N*ggas are saying R&B is dead. Respectfully, shut up! People nowadays want fast food instead of a real meal... DON'T BLAME THE REAL SINGERS OUT HERE [BECAUSE] WHAT CHANNELS DO PEOPLE HAVE TO SEE MUSIC VIDEOS? BET damn sure don't, neither does MTV. And then the industry be forcing s**** on people when the real music lovers know that s*** is garbage."

Do you think Chris Brown perform at award shows again? Share your thoughts with us.







