Chris Brown Returns With New Single "Iffy"

Amid rumors that he's welcomed a third child into the world, Chris Brown is ignoring that gossip and focusing on his music. Aside from his social media commentary every so often, Chris Brown's fans haven't received many updates about what the next phase of his music career will entail. There have been whispers of a new album and tour, and although he hasn't given details, Brown has seemingly fanned the flame of the chatter with enigmatic posts.

After taking to the Rolling Loud California stage last month, there were murmurs that the singer may be signing with Quality Control Music. The public has been eagerly awaiting confirmation about that, but instead, Breezy has shared his first single of 2022: "Iffy." He recently teased the track on social media and is slated to release the single's music video in the coming days, but stream "Iffy" for yourself and let us know if Brown has another hit under his belt.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm 'bout to pull up in that motherf*ckin' Bentley truck (Ayy)

Got some bad b*tches in it, 'bout to f*ck it up (Ayy)

And we takin' sh*t over just to sum it up, sum it up

Yeah, I need my commas, lil' b*tch

I ain't playin', man, I put that on my mama and sh*t

24 on the jersey, just for Mamba and sh*t