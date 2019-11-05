Chris Brown is undoubtedly a ladies man but it seems quite clear that he has a problem getting over his old thangs. From his questionable comments underneath Karreuche and Rihanna's photos to reportedly impregnating his ex, Ammika Harris, Chris Brown's love life in 2019 came along with a dose of nostalgia. However, that isn't all, apparently.

Breezy and Indya Marie were rumored to be dating earlier this year but when rumors emerged that Breezy had a second child on the way, it inevitably led to them to split up. According to PageSix, the two are seemingly back in each others lives. Chris Brown and Indya m=Marie were spotted together at Dellah on Saturday before hitting up Poppy night club. As the evening progressed, the two were reportedly spotted locking lips at a house party.

“They’re seeing how things go, but she doesn’t want to jump into anything with the baby on the way,” a source told the online publication. “They were making out at a house party afterward.”

The two have a long history together. Apparently, they initially began seeing each other back in 2015 following Brown's split from Karreuche. Clearly, they've stayed in contact over the years, although this time around, it seems like the two aren't rushing into anything. Earlier this year, they reportedly rekindled their relationship on a video shoot set.