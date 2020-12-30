We're days away from the new year and Chris Brown had a few things he wanted to get off of his chest. At only 31-years-old, Breezy has spent nearly two decades topping the charts, winning coveted awards, and selling out stadium arenas worldwide. While his scandals will forever haunt him, Brown has still been able to rebuild his career in ways that others have repeatedly failed—and he made sure that the world remembered that no one in the industry can replicate his talents.

"Say what you want... But when it come to what I do you can't do it," wrote Brown on his Instagram Story. "Approval ain't sh*t when you make real music for the people!!! No cocky sh*t but Ive been proving myself and providing some sort of comfort for my fans emotions! If you think Im in this studio on bullsh*t every second of my life you are out of your rabbit ass mind!"

"Ima keep working overtime because that's what it takes !!!" Brown continued. "No hate but I respect all the young n*ggas trying to follow they dream. I hate on no music and no struggle there is room for sunstance, growth . Feel a type of way today so I decided to drop my nuts! Manifestation is not a myth... Spirituality does not make you a b*tch."

His fans will forever believe he's the best in the game, so check out Browns' post below and let us know what you think of C.B.'s legacy.