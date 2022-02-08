Chris Brown is rumored to have welcomed his third child into the world -- a baby girl with influencer Diamond Brown. The singer has not confirmed that Diamond's daughter Lovely, who turned one month old this week, is his. However, after the two were linked romantically a few years ago, fans speculated that Diamond was carrying Chris' baby. After he "liked" new pictures of little Lovely, the mystery is seemingly unraveling, with some fans thinking this is proof that he's the baby's daddy.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lovely Symphani Brown was born at the beginning of this year, right in the middle of Capricorn season. Fans have been flooding Diamond and Chris' comments with congratulatory messages, despite neither of them confirming that Chris is the father. And now that we've seen the first pictures of Lovely, some people no longer believe that Chris fathered Diamond's child, claiming that Lovely looks nothing like him.





Compared to Royalty and Aeko, who are his twins, Lovely shares a striking resemblance to her mother, Diamond, and doesn't look much like Chris. That has people wondering if he's actually the father or if this was simply an unfounded rumor.

Despite Chris "liking" pictures on Diamond's page of Lovely, fans aren't as convinced as they were a few weeks ago. "Chris genes don’t look too strong on this one," said one commenter. "That baby don’t look like him," said somebody else, with over four hundred others agreeing.

What do you think? Is this Chris' baby? As we wait for confirmation from him or Diamond, let us know what you think in the comments.



Screenshots via @its_onsite on Instagram