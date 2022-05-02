Chris Brown is one proud papa. Not long after welcoming his third child with Diamond Brown, the "Kiss Kiss" hitmaker is spending some time with his eldest – Royalty Brown.

From the looks of the young girl's Instagram page, she's been participating in some dance competitions lately, and her famous father didn't hesitate to step out and show his support for her. On Sunday, May 1st, Royalty uploaded a sweet snapshot of her dad's arms wrapped around her while she holds two large bouquets of what appear to be congratulatory flowers.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"The BEST father-daughter duo," one fan wrote in the comment section. "Now that's so sweet," another added. "That's his number #1. She's beautiful." More people still couldn't help but point out the similarities between Brown and his child – clearly, his genes run strong as many of his offspring picked up his features.

Over on his own page late last month, the Virginia-born performer posted some adorable snapshots of his three-month-old baby Lovely Symphani (who he shares with his ex) giggling away, looking as happy as ever.





While Brown's family remains a priority for him, his career takes up a fair chunk of time too, and seeing as he's about to head out on tour with Lil Baby this summer, things are about to get even busier for the father of three.





The One Of Them Ones tour will kick off in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 15th and wrap up on August 27th in Sin City – check out the full list of dates here and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.