Chris Brown isn't one to hold back when he's feeling randy. This is a man who has openly chased Rihanna and Karruche Tran for years, despite them moving on with other men. When his baby mama Ammika Harris shared a new photo of herself flaunting her flat stomach just five months after giving birth, he got in his feelings but he decided to play it cool, so as to not appear too thirsty.

Ammika posted a picture of herself in a bikini, looking stunningly gorgeous and earning over 82,000 double-taps on Instagram. One of the people who took a liking to the shot was Chris Brown, the father of her son Aeko.

Normally, Brown would come through with a dozen heart-face emojis and maybe a drooling face for good measure. This time around though, he was subdued in his response.

"Cold," he wrote next to a frozen face emoji. Later on, he added a singular emoji wearing sunglasses.

Chris Brown is celebrating his birthday next week, on which he will release a new collaborative mixtape with Young Thug called Slime & B. We're sure he's got some other plans for the big day too. Unfortunately, he will not be able to spend the day with his toddler son, since Aeko is currently in Germany with Ammika.